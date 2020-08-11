10-yr-old tied up for 2 years by father, stepmothers

A 10-year-old boy has been rescued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after being tied up and denied regular food for two years by his father and three stepmothers.

The boy, identified as Jibrin Aliyu, was rescued by the NHRC after a tipoff from neighbours, The Punch reports.

It is understood that the culprits had been arrested while the boy was receiving treatment at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

The gaunt-looking boy could barely walk by himself when officials came to evacuate him.

Though he was accused of being unstable, he was already in high spirits and seemed normal after a few days of treatment.

The report read in part, “His name is Jibrin. He lives in Badariya area, Birnin Kebbi, kebbi State with his father and three stepmothers. The poor child lost his mother a few years ago. According to the information gathered, the child had been tied by his father within the father’s premises like a goat, devoid of food and water on the ground that he is mentally retarded.

“Some of the neighbours observed this inhuman treatment and alerted the NHRC Kebbi. Presently the father and his three wives are in police custody at the Divisional Headquarters Birnin Kebbi and the innocent boy is receiving treatment at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

“The state coordinator, Hamza Wala, has discussed with the Divisional Police Officer handling the case about making arrangement for their arraignment before the Chief Magistrate Court Birnin Kebbi pending the completion of the police investigation.

“Furthermore, the boy will be transferred to the Rehabilitation Centre in Jega, Kebbi State for better treatment.”

Meanwhile, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has expressed worry over the situation and ordered a full investigation into it.

