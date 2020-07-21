10-yr-old Nigerian child hired as coding instructor in UK

A Nigerian prodigy, Emmanuella Mayaki, 10, has got her first job as a coding instructor in the UK.

Techie Mayaki, who fell in love with coding at 7, was hired at the Southfield Primary School in Coventry, England, as the after school coding club teacher.

According to Face 2 Face Africa, she will teach other kids her age about the basics of coding including HTML and CSS.

The school said they selected her for the job because of her extraordinary skill and knowledge in the area.

As a mark of her phenomenal growth, in two years she will be receiving a diploma with a specialty in multiple software programs including Advanced PowerPoint, Desktop Publishing, and Advanced Excel.

But she is not resting on her oars, as she is still actively learning other coding languages and programs to expand her knowledge even further.

“In the club, there are about nine pupils.

“Hopefully, the club will increase its members in September,” she said in an interview with Face 2 Face Africa.

“Today, my Academy App among others is already on Google Play store where I pass on knowledge of coding and graphics.

“I remember at age seven, I set a target to become a professional web designer and analyst at age nine, and I have accomplished it,” she added.

“In the first week, I was nervous because I had never taught a group of children.

“Although, my experience was sublime because I gained experience and I also enriched my skills.

“My observations were that not everyone grasps how to do it on their first try and there are some that they rush through it in a breeze.”

