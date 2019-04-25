10 Nigerian Drug Dealers Nabbed in Italy

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on 10 Nigerian Drug Dealers Nabbed in Italy

The Italian police have arrested 10 Nigerians in Gallarate city of Italy for allegedly selling marijuana and other drugs in the streets.

The suspects, who were said to be between the ages of 21 and 32, were apprehended alongside other African asylum seekers after an investigation by a team of officers coordinated by the deputy prosecutor, Nadia Calcaterra, according to Italian media.

The police team which reportedly conducted an investigation combined with video recordings and analysis of telephone records identified both the methods of finding the marijuana and the places where the suspects stored them.

According to the authorities, the drug bust operation has been in the works for some time. In December 2017, a survey activity called “African shop” was completed, with the arrest of seven African drug dealers including Nigerians.

The new operation “African shop 2”, has dealt another blow to the drug dealing organisation said to be operated by Nigerians and other Africans.

Sources say those found guilty when investigations are concluded will be deported from Italy.

, ,

Related Posts

Joe Biden Announces Run for White House in 2020

April 25, 2019

South Africa Flood Toll Reaches 70, 1000 Displaced

April 25, 2019

Killings: Time for the Church to Defend Itself – Nicholas Okoh

April 25, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *