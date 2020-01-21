10-man Arsenal strike back to hold Chelsea

Arsenal twice came from behind to play a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in an eventful London derby that saw David Luiz sent off on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners looked beaten when Jorginho fired Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot after Luiz was shown a straight red card for bundling over Tammy Abraham.

Abraham had pounced on a terrible backpass by Shkodran Mustafi and rounded keeper Bernd Leno when he was shoved over by Brazil defender Luiz.

Chelsea were dominant for long periods but failed to kill the game off and were punished when N’Golo Kante slipped inside the centre circle allowing 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli to storm down and produce an excellent finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues thought they had won it when skipper Cesar Azpilicueta scored from six yards six minutes from time but spirited Arsenal earned a point after captain Hector Bellerin curled in from the edge of the area.

Elsewhere, Sergio Aguero scored his sixth goal in his last three games as Manchester City edged a gutsy Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Blades had looked on course to claim a draw against the reigning Premier League champions, with Dean Henderson saving a Gabriel Jesus penalty in the first half as well as making a string of excellent saves.

But Aguero came off the bench to score the decisive goal, tapping in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne towards the end of the second half.

Victory for Manchester City means they strengthen their place in second on 51 points – 13 behind leaders Liverpool but six ahead of Leicester, who play West Ham on Wednesday.