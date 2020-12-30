10 killed in Yemen airport blast

No fewer than 10 people were killed Wednesday as explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden airport moments after a new unity government flew in, in what officials charged was a “cowardly” attack by Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

“Dozens” more people were wounded, a medical source told AFP, although all government ministers were reported to be unharmed.

Plumes of smoke billowed from the airport building in the southern city as debris lay strewn across the area, with people rushing to tend to the wounded, footage broadcast by Saudi television channel Al-Hadath showed.

Crowds who had gathered on the airport apron waiting to greet the new government fled, terrified.

Sporadic gunfire was heard soon after.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosions.

Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said that all the members of the government were safe.

“We assure our great people that members of the government are fine, and we assure you that the cowardly terrorist attack by the Iran-supported Huthi militia will not deter us from carrying out our patriotic duty,” he said on Twitter.

The cabinet members arrived in Aden days after being sworn in by Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against the insurgents.

Hadi fled to the Saudi-capital Riyadh after Sanaa fell to the Huthis in 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

