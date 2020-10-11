10 feared killed, 30 injured as trucks collide in Adamawa

At least 10 persons are feared dead and 30 others have sustained serious injuries in Adamawa Saturday following an accident involving two trucks.

An eye witnesse, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the two trailers travelling along Mayobelwa-Ganye road in Adamawa State collided at about 1:30 in the morning after one of the vehicles lost control while speeding at a sharp bend.

Some villagers said they helped in the evacuation of 10 bodies and 30 injured persons after the overspeeding vehicles rammed into each other at Jinmaa village.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, unit in Mayobelwa confirmed the incident to journalists, attributing it to reckless driving and overspeeding.

They said the bodies and the injured persons had been removed to the cottage hospital in Mayobelwa.

“We saw two trailers coming to the same direction speedily; they were all trying to overtake each other, so on the process, one of the drivers lost control,” an eye witness said.

“We found many occupants of the trailers tumbling on the ground; some died instantly and many others were left with broken hands and legs.

“One of the deceased had his head completely severed from the body.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

