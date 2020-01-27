1 killed, 13 injured in Borno suicide blast

Two female suicide bombers have attacked a mosque in Gwoza, Borno State, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring thirteen others.

ChannelsTV  reports that the female bombers tried to force their way into the mosque during the early morning prayers before some persons in the neighborhood raised an alarm.

Some residents suspect that the suicide bombers might have infiltrated the town during a wedding which held at the palace of the Emir of Gwoza on Saturday.

Police authorities in the state say the area has been cordoned off while soldiers from 192 Battalion have been deployed there.

The latest attack comes after a deadly resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the North-East.

