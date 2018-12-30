CelebrityView All
Cassie Shades Ex Diddy with Photo of Her Kissing Another ManDecember 30, 2018
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had a rough 2018 on a personal front, and there’s no sign it’s letting up as a new year approaches. On Friday, the 49-year-old rap mogul...
‘Nigeria Ready for Female President’ – Omotola EkeindeDecember 30, 2018
Bebe Rexha Exposes Married Football Player Who Has Been Texting HerDecember 29, 2018
News
Fire Razes Corpses in Anambra MortuaryDecember 30, 2018
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of $2.8m Seized at Enugu AirportDecember 30, 2018
Soldiers Killed as Bandits Lay Ambush in Zamfara ForestDecember 30, 2018
8 Feared Killed as Vehicles Plunge into River in DeltaDecember 30, 2018
Ex-President Shagari Buried in SokotoDecember 30, 2018
Mother Laments as Leah Sharibu Spends Christmas in CaptivityDecember 29, 2018
Politics
Buhari’s Video Attacking Shagari Trends as President Visits FamilyDecember 30, 2018
A video in which President Muhammadu Buhari said he did not regret ousting President Shehu Shagari through a military coup has resurfaced just as the president flew to Sokoto State...
‘Buhari, APC, Acting Without Shame’ – CUPPDecember 30, 2018
‘Don’t Take This Government Seriously’ – Obasanjo Warns Igbo on 2023December 30, 2018
Melaye Says Will Make Self Available Next WeekDecember 29, 2018
Fashion
Fashion One Styles Zenith Bank With “Style By Zenith”December 28, 2018
Virtual Xchange Limited, strategic partner Africa for international premium fashion, lifestyle and...
All You Need to Know About Style by Zenith FairDecember 26, 2018
Michelle Obama Stuns in Thigh-High Balenciaga BootsDecember 21, 2018
LifeStyle
Rid Kwara of Criminals, Minister Charges PoliceDecember 28, 2018
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on...
Shell: SNEPCo’s Bonga Hits 800 Million Barrels MarkDecember 18, 2018
Music
African Music Chart: Mlindo’s “Macala” LeadsDecember 28, 2018
Mlindo’s Macala tops the African Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Shatta Wale's My Level. Mwanza by Rayvanny featuring Diamond...
Alternative Nigerian Chart: Simi’s “Lovin” LeadsDecember 26, 2018
Simi’s Lovin unseats Maleek Berry’s Love You Long Time to top the Alternative Nigerian Chart, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Peruzzi’s Mata....
New Music: Teni – Uyo MeyoDecember 25, 2018
Dr. Dolor Entertainment front star artiste, Teni, has now dropped the visuals of her latest single, "Uyo Meyo." The hearty tune...