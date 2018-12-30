Fashion

Fashion One Styles Zenith Bank With “Style By Zenith”

December 28, 2018

Virtual Xchange Limited, strategic partner Africa for international premium fashion, lifestyle and...

All You Need to Know About Style by Zenith Fair

December 26, 2018

Michelle Obama Stuns in Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots

December 21, 2018

LifeStyle

Rid Kwara of Criminals, Minister Charges Police

December 28, 2018

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on...

Olamide, Timaya, Burna Boy & More Shut Down the Hennessy Artistry Concert: Photos

December 26, 2018

Shell: SNEPCo’s Bonga Hits 800 Million Barrels Mark

December 18, 2018

Music

African Music Chart: Mlindo’s “Macala” Leads

December 28, 2018

Mlindo’s Macala tops the African Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Shatta Wale's My Level. Mwanza by Rayvanny featuring Diamond...

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Simi’s “Lovin” Leads

December 26, 2018

Simi’s Lovin unseats Maleek Berry’s Love You Long Time to top the Alternative Nigerian Chart, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Peruzzi’s Mata....

simi

New Music: Teni – Uyo Meyo

December 25, 2018

Dr. Dolor Entertainment front star artiste, Teni, has now dropped the visuals of her latest single, "Uyo Meyo." The hearty tune...